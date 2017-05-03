WRAPUP 2-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
May 3 Bookrunner:
* Turkcell: Bookrunner says price guidance for bookbuild at tl 11.42 - tl 11.45
* Turkcell: Bookrunner says books are covered throughout this range
* Turkcell: Bookrunner says books will close at 6:45pm (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Incurs S$185 mln impairment charge for TradeGlobal (Adds analysts comment)
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.