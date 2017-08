March 7 (Reuters) - Turkiye Is Bankasi:

* Proposes to pay 2.029834 lira ($0.5503) net dividend per A group share for FY 2016

* Proposes to pay 0.3119937 lira net dividend per B group share for FY 2016

* Proposes to pay 0.2219989 lira net dividend per C group share for FY 2016

* Proposes to pay dividends as of April 4 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6887 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)