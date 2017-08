Feb 28 (Reuters) - Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi

* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.04 lira ($0.0110) net 0.034 lira per share

* Proposes to start dividend payment on March 27

* Proposes to distribute stock dividend by 17.1 percent for 2016

* Share capital will be increased from 2.05 billion lira to 2.40 billion lira through stock dividend payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6307 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)