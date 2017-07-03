Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
July 3 Tus-Guhan Group Corp Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder bought 3.0 percent stake in the company between June 7 and 30, taking its holdings to 23.0 percent
* Says its unit plans to use 8.2 million yuan to set up a medical JV with partner in Yuxi city