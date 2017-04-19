BRIEF-Tus-Sound Environmental Resources to pay annual cash div, to set up subsidiary and JVs

April 19(Reuters) - Tus-Sound Environmental Resources Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment

* It will invest 200 million yuan to set up a wholly owned investment subsidiary in Tibet, with registered capital of 200 million yuan

* It will invest $10.5 million to set up a resource recycling JV named Tus-sound US losAngeles New Energy Co.. Ltd, with Harbor Green Resources Development Holding Inc, and the company will hold 70 percent stake in the JV

* Its wholly owned subsidiary will invest 36 million yuan to set up an environmental engineering JV in Hunan, to hold 90 percent stake in it

