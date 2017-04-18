BRIEF-Tus-Sound Environmental Resources's 2016 profit up, plans investment

April 18 (Reuters) - Tus-Sound Environmental Resources Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 16.2 percent y/y at 1.1 billion yuan ($159.88 million)

* Says it plans to issue 2.0 billion yuan commercial paper, 1.0 billion yuan medium-term notes

* Says it plans to invest $10.5 million to set up JV in the U.S. with Harbor Green Resources Development Holding Inc

* Says it plans to issue 300 million yuan direct financing instruments

* Says it plans to invest 446 million yuan in four units

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pxtfft; bit.ly/2oRmO9h; bit.ly/2pv4bZD; bit.ly/2ojSHnC;

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8800 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)