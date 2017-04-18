BRIEF-Tutor Perini announces results of cash tender offer for its outstanding 7⅝% senior notes due 2018

April 17 (Reuters) - Tutor Perini Corp

* Tutor Perini announces results of cash tender offer for its outstanding 7⅝% senior notes due 2018

* Tutor Perini Corp - has accepted for purchase approximately $131.34 million of outstanding 2018 notes

* Tutor Perini Corp - will pay all holders of 2018 notes accepted for purchase in tender offer $1,004.00 per $1,000.00 principal amount of 2018 notes

* Tutor Perini - cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its 7⅝% senior notes due 2018 having an outstanding aggregate principal amount of $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)