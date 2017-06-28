Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 28
ZURICH, June 28 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
June 28 TV2U International Ltd:
* Signed a non-binding letter of intent with Xunison Ltd in Ireland
* LOI for distribution and commercial exploitation of STB, including consumer propositions for OTT and Smart Home services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 28 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
* Says the board elects Xie Peng as new chairman, replacing Xiao Yong who resigns due to change in job role