Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
May 2 TVS Motor Co Ltd
* Says april total sales of 246,310 vehicles versus 227,096 vehicles last year
* Says april two-wheeler sales of 241,007 vehicles versus 222,350 vehicles last year
* Says april three-wheeler sales of 5303 vehicles versus 4,746 vehicles last year
* Says april export sales of 40221 vehicles versus 28,354 vehicles last year
* Says april scooter sales of 81443 vehicles versus 63341 vehicles last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
* Subaru Corp's group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 expected to total around 410 billion yen, while sales are seen rising 3% - Nikkei
* Geely can help Saxo Bank to grow in Asia -shareholder (Adds detail, quotes, background)