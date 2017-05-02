May 2 TVS Motor Co Ltd

* Says april total sales of 246,310 vehicles versus 227,096 vehicles last year

* Says april two-wheeler sales of 241,007 vehicles versus 222,350 vehicles last year

* Says april three-wheeler sales of 5303 vehicles versus 4,746 vehicles last year

* Says april export sales of 40221 vehicles versus 28,354 vehicles last year

* Says april scooter sales of 81443 vehicles versus 63341 vehicles last year