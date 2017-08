June 1 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd

* Says May total sales of 282,007 vehicles versus 243,783 vehicles last year

* Says May two-wheeler sales of 275,426 vehicles versus 238,320 vehicles last year

* Says May three-wheeler sales of 6,581 vehicles versus 5,463 vehicles last year

* Says May export sales of 40,617 vehicles versus 35,545 vehicles last year