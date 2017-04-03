FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-TVS Motor March total sales up about 10 pct
April 3, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-TVS Motor March total sales up about 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd:

* Says March total sales of 256,341 vehicles versus 232,517 vehicles last year

* Says March two-wheeler sales of 250,979 vehicles versus 226,643 vehicles last year

* Says March three-wheeler sales of 5,362 vehicles versus 5,874 vehicles last year

* Says March export sales of 38,462 vehicles, up 23.6 percent

* Says March scooter sales 84,173 units; up 23.5 percent

* Says co is assessing the one-time impact of transition to BS IV on the financials of the company

* Says co's dealers have confirmed that majority of BS-III compliant stocks have been sold by March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

