May 5 Twin Disc Inc:

* Twin Disc Inc announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 sales $45.08 million versus $41.43 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.16

* Six month backlog improved to $49.835 million, a 31pct increase from prior quarter

* Twin Disc- increase in Q3 sales was due to improved demand for co's 8500 series transmission systems from North American pressure pumping customers