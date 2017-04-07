BRIEF-Twitter CEO Dorsey and CFO Noto 2016 total compensation

April 7 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc

* Twitter Inc - CEO Jack Dorsey's 2016 total compensation $56,551 versus $68,506 in 2015 - SEC filing

* Twitter Inc - Amounts disclosed include co contributions made to CEO's 401(k) account, relocation expenses , and cost of security and protective detail

* Twitter Inc - CEO Dorsey had elected to forego any compensation for 2016 and 2015

* Twitter Inc - CFO Anthony Noto's 2016 total compensation $23.8 million versus $401,281 in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2ohwc5O) Further company coverage: