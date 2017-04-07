FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Twitter CEO Dorsey and CFO Noto 2016 total compensation
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Twitter CEO Dorsey and CFO Noto 2016 total compensation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc

* Twitter Inc - CEO Jack Dorsey's 2016 total compensation $56,551 versus $68,506 in 2015 - SEC filing

* Twitter Inc - Amounts disclosed include co contributions made to CEO's 401(k) account, relocation expenses , and cost of security and protective detail

* Twitter Inc - CEO Dorsey had elected to forego any compensation for 2016 and 2015

* Twitter Inc - CFO Anthony Noto's 2016 total compensation $23.8 million versus $401,281 in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2ohwc5O) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.