BRIEF-Twitter says publishing new version of 'twitter rules' to clarify co's policies & enforcement

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* Publishing new version of ‘twitter Rules’ to clarify co’s policies and enforcement; Fundamentals of policies, approach have not changed

* In the weeks ahead, will launch separate pages for each of the policies to provide even more context‍​ ‍​

* Twitter says on Nov 22, it will share another version of rules, including “new policies around violent groups, hateful imagery, and abusive usernames‍​”

* Twitter says providing more specific detail around types of content co considers to be “graphic violence” or “adult content” - blog

* When co reviews accounts demonstrating spam-like behavior, focus is on behavioral signals, not factual accuracy of data the accounts share Source text (bit.ly/2irqb1H) Further company coverage: