FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Two Harbors Investment announces proposed contribution of its commercial real estate assets to Granite Point Mortgage
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Two Harbors Investment announces proposed contribution of its commercial real estate assets to Granite Point Mortgage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Two Harbors Investment Corp:

* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.

* Two Harbors Investment - Granite Point has filed a registration statement with U.S. SEC with respect to a proposed initial public offering

* Two Harbors Investment - contribution of portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point is expected to occur simultaneously with closing of IPO

* Two Harbors Investment Corp - in exchange for its contribution, Two Harbors would receive shares of common stock of Granite Point

* Two Harbors Investment Corp - anticipates it would distribute its shares of Granite Point common stock by means of special dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.