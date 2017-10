May 23 (Reuters) - TXM SA:

* SUPERVISORY BOARD APPROVES MANAGEMENT‘S PROPOSAL TO ALLOT FY 2016 NET PROFIT TO RETAINED EARNINGS AND RESERVE CAPITAL

* SUPERVISORY BOARD‘S STANCE IS THAT CO SHOULD PAY DIVIDEND IN FORTHCOMING YEARS IN LINE WITH ITS DIVIDEND POLICY SET IN PROSPECTUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)