BRIEF-Tyme says has identified mechanism and related biomarker could potentiate calcification of tumors​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tyme Technologies Inc

* Tyme Technologies Inc - has identified mechanism and related biomarker that co believes could potentiate calcification of tumors​

* Tyme - during evaluation of lead product candidate, observed subsequent to SM-88 therapy some lytic bone lesions converted to benign sclerotic bone​

* Tyme Technologies Inc - ‍ believes it has isolated cause of conversion of some lytic bone lesions to benign sclerotic bone subsequent to SM-88 therapy​

* Tyme Technologies Inc - ‍confirmed ability to calcify osteosarcoma tumors in canine models​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: