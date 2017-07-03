BRIEF-Semiconductor Manufacturing International says Gareth Kung resigned as company secretary
July 3 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp:
July 3 Tyntek Corp :
* Says it adjusts conversion price of 8th series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds to T$10.94, effective July 24
* Says it revises plan to set up industry fund worth up to 2.5 billion yuan ($368.08 million) with partners from 700 million yuan previously