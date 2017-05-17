BRIEF-Tyson Foods entered into a term loan agreement

May 17 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc

* Tyson Foods says on May 12, co entered into a term loan agreement that provides for total term loan commitments in an aggregate principal amount of $1.8 billion

* Tyson Foods says on May 12, co entered amended and restated credit agreement to amend existing credit agreement, dated as of Sept 25, 2014 - SEC filing

* Tyson Foods says amended and restated credit agreement increased aggregate commitments under existing credit agreement from $1.25 billion to $1.5 billion

* Tyson Foods amended and restated credit agreement also extended maturity date to May 12, 2022