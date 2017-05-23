BRIEF-Tyson Foods prices $2.75 billion senior notes offerings

May 23 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc

* Tyson foods, inc. Announces pricing of $2.75 billion senior notes offerings

* Tyson foods inc - agreed to sell $300 million aggregate principal amount of its floating rate senior notes due 2019

* Tyson foods - to sell $1,350 million of its 3.55% senior notes due 2027 and $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.55% senior notes due 2047

* Tyson foods inc - agreed to sell $350 million aggregate principal amount of its floating rate senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: