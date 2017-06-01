FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tyson Foods recommends shareholders reject below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital
June 1, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tyson Foods recommends shareholders reject below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc

* Tyson foods recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by trc capital corporation

* Tyson foods inc - ‍has received notice of unsolicited mini-tender offer by trc capital corporation to purchase up to 2 million shares of co's class a stock​

* Tyson foods - ‍trc capital's offer price of $55.75 per share is approximately 4.44 percent lower than $58.34 closing share price of tyson foods class a common stock on may 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

