BRIEF-Tyson Foods reports net earnings per share $1.01

May 8 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc-

* Tyson Foods generates record first six months as gaap eps rises 12%, 17% on an adjusted basis; reaffirms guidance for another record year

* Tyson Foods Inc - expect capital expenditures to approximate $1 billion for fiscal 2017

* Tyson Foods Inc qtrly sales $9,083 million versus $9,170 million last year

* Tyson Foods Inc - in fiscal 2017, usda indicates domestic protein production should increase approximately 3-4% from fiscal 2016 levels

* Tyson Foods Inc - qtrly adjusted net income per share attributable to tyson $ 1.01

* Tyson Foods Inc qtrly net income per share attributable to tyson $0.92

* Tyson Foods - expect industry fed cattle supplies to increase about 6-7%, partially offset by reduced weights, in fiscal 2017 as compared to fiscal 2016

* Tyson Foods Inc - for fiscal 2017, beef segment's operating margin should be around 5%

* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $4.90 to $5.05

* Tyson Foods Inc - for fiscal 2017, pork segment's operating margin should be around 12%

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $9.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tyson Foods -for remainder of fiscal 2017,currently do not plan to repurchase shares other than to fund obligations under equity compensation programs