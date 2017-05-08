FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Tyson Foods says gets civil investigative demand related to possible anticompetitive conduct
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tyson Foods says gets civil investigative demand related to possible anticompetitive conduct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc

* Tyson Foods Inc - On March 1, Co received civil investigative demand from office of the attorney general, department of legal affairs, of the State of Florida

* Tyson Foods Inc - CID requests info primarily related to possible anticompetitive conduct in connection with Georgia Dock, a chicken products pricing index

* Tyson Foods says it is cooperating with the Attorney General’s office

* Tyson Foods - Net carrying value of its three non-protein businesses that it intends to sell is about $800 million at April 1, 2017

* Tyson Foods says it expects to sell the non-protein businesses within the next twelve months and record a net gain as a result of the sale Source text: (bit.ly/2pmJpHy) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.