BRIEF-Verisk Analytics Inc acquires MAKE
* Says MAKE will become part of Wood Mackenzie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 TZ Ltd
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says MAKE will become part of Wood Mackenzie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford of Europe boss to return to US-based role - sources (Adds more source comments, news conference, detail, background)
* Says to consider proposal to restructure capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: