BRIEF-Panmure Gordon & Co enters into settlement agreement with Patric Johnson
* Says co has entered into a settlement agreement with ceo, Patric Johnson for terms of his departure from co
July 7 U City Pcl:
* Chaiwat Atsawintarangkun has resigned from his position as chairman of board
* Appointed Keeree Kanjanapas as the chairman of the board of directors as replacement Source text (reut.rs/2sUpPEa) Further company coverage:
* Says co has entered into a settlement agreement with ceo, Patric Johnson for terms of his departure from co
COLOMBO, July 7 Sri Lankan stocks on Friday ended at their highest in a week, underpinned by manufacturing and diversified shares while offshore investors continued to be net buyers.