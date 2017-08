BRIEF-UAE's Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises

April 25 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank:

* Q1 net profit 577.5 million dirhams versus 482 million dirhams year ago

* Q1 net revenue 1.37 billion dirhams versus 1.32 billion dirhams year ago

* Customer deposits grow 5.2 percent to 101 billion dirhams as at March 31

* Capital adequacy ratio under BASEL II 15.85 percent as at March 31 versus 15.24 percent year ago

* Net customer financing decreases 1.2 percent to 77.3 billion dirhams as at March 31