SE Asia Stocks-Cautious as Korea tensions brew; Fed minutes awaited

By Chandini Monnappa July 5 Southeast Asian markets were largely range-bound on Wednesday as tensions brewing on the Korean peninsula kept investor sentiment subdued as they awaited further clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy. A holiday in the United States and a lack of market catalysts muted Asian trading, although minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting due later in the day could signal how committed it was to raising rates again this year and any