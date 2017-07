BRIEF-UAE's Deyaar awards Belhasa 600 mln dirhams contract

July 23 (Reuters) - DEYAAR DEVELOPMENT:

* AWARDS 600 MILLION DIRHAMS CONTRACT TO BELHASA ENGINEERING AND CONTRACTING COMPANY FOR MIDTOWN AFNAN AND DANIA DISTRICTS

* BELHASA TO SERVE AS MAIN CONTRACTOR FOR DEYAAR’S MIDTOWN AFNAN AND DANIA DISTRICTS LOCATED IN DUBAI PRODUCTION CITY

* CONTRACT BETWEEN DEYAAR AND BELHASA TO BUILD 1,238 UNITS WILL LAST FOR 29 MONTHS FROM SIGNING DATE

* SAYS SUPERSTRUCTURE IN AFNAN AND DANIA DISTRICTS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY DEC 2018