March 19 (Reuters) - Emirates Telecommunications Group Co

* Q4 consol net profit 2.24 billion dirhams versus 2.60 billion dirhams year ago

* Q4 consol revenue 12.94 billion dirhams versus 12.60 billion dirhams year ago

* Proposed final dividend of 40 fils per share for 2016

* Total consolidated debt 22.3 billion dirhams as of December 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2navQNH) Further company coverage: