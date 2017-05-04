BRIEF-ProCredit Holding Q1 consolidated profit slightly up at EUR 11.9 mln
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF EUR 11.9 MILLION SLIGHTLY ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL (Q1 2016: EUR 11.0 MILLION)
May 4 Finance House:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.2 million dirhams versus 25 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 total operating income 93.7 million dirhams versus 115.9 million dirhams year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF EUR 11.9 MILLION SLIGHTLY ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL (Q1 2016: EUR 11.0 MILLION)
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
* Retail international business drives growth (Adds CEO quote, details)