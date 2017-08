March 12 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Ras Al Khaimah :

* Calls AGM on April 5 to approve proposal to distribute cash dividend of 30 fils per share for FY 2016

* Calls AGM to approve increase in amount of medium term notes bank can issue to $1.5 billion from current limit of $1 billion Source:(bit.ly/2mOb86d) Further company coverage: