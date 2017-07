July 12 (Reuters) - Union National Bank Pjsc

* Q2 net profit attributable to shareholders 501.8 million dirhams versus 469.5 million dirhams year ago

* Q2 net interest income 600.1 million dirhams versus 587.2 million dirhams year ago

* As of June 30,2017 customer deposits 72.9 billion dirhams versus 73.3 billion dirhams year ago

* As of June 30, 2017 loans and advances 72 billion dirhams versus 70.1 billion dirhams year ago Source: (bit.ly/2t3oXC3) Further company coverage: