FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Uber aims to create 500,000 opportunities of self-employment in Mexico by 2018‍​
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Senate votes to open debate on healthcare repeal
Healthcare
Senate votes to open debate on healthcare repeal
Senate panel compels Manafort to attend Russia hearing
Russia
Senate panel compels Manafort to attend Russia hearing
Shkreli's ancestral Albania town torn on 'Pharma Bro' legacy
World
Shkreli's ancestral Albania town torn on 'Pharma Bro' legacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 6:51 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Uber aims to create 500,000 opportunities of self-employment in Mexico by 2018‍​

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc

* Uber aims to create 500,000 opportunities of self-employment in Mexico by 2018‍​

* Confirmed it has invested 2,300 million pesos in Mexico, and will invest another 6,800 million pesos during all of 2017 and 2018‍​

* Uber will start operations in at least 10 new more cities and will open 10 support centers in Mexico by December 2018‍​

* Uber Mexico intends to double number of active drivers within 18 months Source text: (ubr.to/2eKZLKp) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.