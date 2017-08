March 3 (Reuters) - Uber India:

* Uber India - driver earnings have evolved over time; some drivers do earn less than 3 yrs ago, believe driver earnings in India are attractive for majority

* Uber India - with sustained high demand, "we can begin reducing higher levels of incentives, invest more in drivers, products for the long term" Source text: (ubr.to/2lGPg9z) Further company coverage: