BRIEF-Uber Technologies says 36 pct of global employees are women
March 28, 2017 / 5:45 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Uber Technologies says 36 pct of global employees are women

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc

* Uber Technologies- committing $3 million over next three years to support organizations working to bring more women and underrepresented groups into tech

* Uber Technologies says currently, 36.1 percent of its global employees are women

* Uber Technologies says currently, 15.4 percent of global technical staff are women

* Uber Technologies inc - currently, 8.8 percent of u.s. Staff are black, 5.6 percent are hispanic Source text - ubr.to/2nfRSvG Further company coverage:

