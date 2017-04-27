BRIEF-Dextera Surgical reports Q3 loss per share of $0.50
* Dextera surgical reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
April 27 Uber Technologies Inc
* Self-Driving car boss Anthony Levandowski stepping aside amid legal fight with Waymo - Business Insider
* Uber's Levandowski will remain at co and will retain his other responsibilities overseeing things like operations and security- Business Insider Source text : bit.ly/2oR1LRa Further company coverage:
* Dextera surgical reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
* Chuy's Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results