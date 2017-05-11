FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UBI Q1 net profit jumps 59 pct to 67 mln euros
#Financials
May 11, 2017 / 5:50 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-UBI Q1 net profit jumps 59 pct to 67 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Unione Di Banche Italiane says:

* Q1 consolidated net profit at 67 million euros, up 59.4 pct

* Q1 net operating income at 276.1 million euros, up 12.6 pct y/y

* losses on loans at 134.8 million euros, down 13.2 percent y/y and down 29.7 percent q/q

* gross problem loans 12.4 billion euros at end-March from 12.52 billion euros at end-December

* fully-loaded CET 1 ratio 11.29 percent at end-March from 11.22 percent at end-December Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

