4 months ago
BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks enters into amendment to credit agreement
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks enters into amendment to credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Ubiquiti Networks Inc

* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - on April 14, co, units entered into first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of March 3, 2015

* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - first amendment increases maximum aggregate amount of revolving loan commitments from $200 million to $300 million- SEC filing

* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - amendment also provides that company and certain of subsidiaries will be required to maintain minimum liquidity of $250 million Source text - bit.ly/2o94Wrk Further company coverage:

