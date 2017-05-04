BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.78

May 4 (Reuters) - Ubiquiti Networks Inc:
* Ubiquiti Networks reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.77
* Q3 revenue $218.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $213.4 million
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.78
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 revenues of $215-$225 million
* Sees Q4 gaap diluted eps of $0.69-$0.74 and non-gaap diluted eps of $0.70-$0.75
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $217.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: