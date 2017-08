May 31 (Reuters) - UBM DEVELOPMENT AG:

* Q1 TOTAL OUTPUT 116.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 91.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBIT 9.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 PROFIT 5.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS YEAR-ON-YEAR IMPROVEMENT IN TOTAL OUTPUT AND EARNINGS FOR 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2qy8kx3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)