FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-UBM Development sells new “Zalando Headquarter” in Berlin for 196 mln euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 3, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-UBM Development sells new “Zalando Headquarter” in Berlin for 196 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - UBM Development AG:

* UBM sells new “Zalando Headquarter” in Berlin for 196 million euros ($208.78 million)to Capstone Asset Management in a forward deal

* Project has been sold to a South Korean asset manager, capstone asset management, for 196 mln euros in form of a forward deal

* Completion of the project is planned for the third quarter of 2018

* The transaction in the form of a forward deal is expected to have an impact on net debt already in the second quarter of 2017

* Impact on total output and revenue will be recognised after planned completion and handover in the third quarter of 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2nvMX9r Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9388 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.