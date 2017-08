Feb 22 (Reuters) - UBM Plc

* Fy adjusted operating profit from continuing operations rose 19.2 percent to 234.8 million stg

* Fy revenue from continuing operations rose 12.1 percent to 863 million stg

* Final dividend 16.6 penceper share

* Total dividend 22 penceper share

* Says board expects to see higher underlying revenue growth (excluding impact of further portfolio rationalisation) in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: