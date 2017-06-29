June 29 UBM DEVELOPMENT AG

* SELLS MAJOR REAL ESTATE PACKAGE FOR EUR 53 MILLION IN AUSTRIA

* BUYERS ARE A GROUP OF AUSTRIAN PRIVATE INVESTORS

* SALE, WHICH WAS IMPLEMENTED AS AN ASSET DEAL, WILL DIRECTLY IMPACT NET DEBT, TOTAL OUTPUT AND REVENUE IN Q2 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)