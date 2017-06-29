BRIEF-Aberdeen agrees to sell remaining plasa investment to Lithium X
June 29 UBM DEVELOPMENT AG
* SELLS MAJOR REAL ESTATE PACKAGE FOR EUR 53 MILLION IN AUSTRIA
* BUYERS ARE A GROUP OF AUSTRIAN PRIVATE INVESTORS
* SALE, WHICH WAS IMPLEMENTED AS AN ASSET DEAL, WILL DIRECTLY IMPACT NET DEBT, TOTAL OUTPUT AND REVENUE IN Q2 OF 2017
* Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. announces payment of an increased quarterly $0.1025 per share dividend