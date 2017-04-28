FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-UBS CEO: considering multiple spots for post-Brexit EU hub
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 8:56 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-UBS CEO: considering multiple spots for post-Brexit EU hub

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - UBS Group Ag

* CFO says expects wealth management cross-border outflows to continue this year at same level as last year, with peak in Q4

* CFO says expect profits in Swiss business to decrease from current levels, expects quarterly pre-tax profit in short- to medium-term to be in region of 350 million Swiss francs

* CEO says bank remains committed to strategy and returns policy

* CFO says expects optimism to continue showing in heightened U.S. transaction activity

* CEO says no updates on situation with U.S. Department of Justice on settlement of RMBS matter

* CEO says will decide on future of banks' British operations in response to Brexit towards end of summer, beginning of fall

* CEO says looking at other potential locations besides sites in Frankfurt and Spain as possibilities for the bank's new European Union hub

* CEO says Britain not helping industry to keep jobs in London, do see forced to possibly trigger contingency plans

* CEO says have to be realistic that French election still an open item, have seen rapid changes in voter sentiment

* CFO says hard to assess impact of U.S. administration's provisional tax plan due to a "complete lack of detail" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.