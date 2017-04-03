BRIEF-UBS says Julie Richardson nominated for election to board of directors

April 3 (Reuters) - UBS Group Ag

* Julie G. Richardson nominated for election to the board of directors at the annual general meeting. Joseph Yam decided not to stand for re-election

* Chairman Axel Weber and the other members of the board of directors will stand for re-election for a further one-year term

* Julie G. Richardson (born 1963) was a Partner and Head of the New York Office of Providence Equity Partners from 2003 to 2012, a global private equity firm specializing in equity investments in media, communications, education and information companies. She acted as a senior advisor to the partnership until 2014.

* Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 4 May 2017