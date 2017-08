April 6 (Reuters) - U.C.A. AG:

* Generated revenues in 2016 from investments (after offsetting with corresponding expenses) of 583,000 euros ($621,478.00) (prior year: 722,000 euros)

* FY net profit 342,000 euros (previous year: 184,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9381 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)