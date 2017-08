BRIEF-UCB Q1 Cimzia sales up at 317 million euros

April 24 (Reuters) - UCB SA:

* Q1 immunology/Cimzia sales 317 million euros ($344 million) versus 281 million euros year ago

* Q1 Vimpat sales 239 million euros versus 188 million euros year ago

* Q1 Neupro sales 73 million euros versus 71 million euros year ago

* Q1 Keppra sales 210 million euros versus 168 million euros year ago

* Q1 revenue 1.124 million euros versus 974 million euros year ago

* Expects 2017 revenue to reach 4.25 - 4.35 billion euros

* Expects 2017 recurring EBITDA increase to 1.15 - 1.20 billion euros

* Core earnings per share are expected in the range of 3.70 – 4.00 euros based on an expected average of 188 million shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2pbCUL5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9216 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)