FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-UCFC announces Q1 earnings per share $0.032
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-UCFC announces Q1 earnings per share $0.032

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - United Community Financial Corp :

* UCFC announces first quarter earnings and successful integration of Premier Bank & Trust acquisition

* Q1 earnings per share $0.032

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.099 excluding items

* United Community Financial- net interest income totaled $18.7 million on fully taxable equivalent (fte) basis for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 13.0 pct

* United Community Financial Corp - tangible book value per common share at March 31, 2017 was $5.10 compared to $5.32 at December 31, 2016

* United Community Financial Corp - net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.28pct for Q1 which was seven basis points higher than Q1 of 201 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.