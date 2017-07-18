FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UCFC Q2 EPS $0.163
July 18, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 35 minutes ago

BRIEF-UCFC Q2 EPS $0.163

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - United Community Financial Corp

* UCFC announces record second quarter earnings and increases dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.163

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United Community Financial Corp - ‍dividend of $0.04 declared per common share, up 33%​

* United Community Financial -net interest income increased 10.9% to $20.5 million for quarter ended june 30, 2017, compared to $18.5 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

