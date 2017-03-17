FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2017 / 1:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-UCW announces acquisition of 24.6% of Performance Education Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - UCW Ltd:

* Acquisition of 24.6% of Performance Education Group Pty Ltd

* Entered into a binding share sale agreement to acquire 24.6% of ordinary shares in Performance Education Group Pty Ltd

* Agreement to acquire 24.6% of ordinary shares in Performance Education Group Pty Ltd

* Purchase price for deal is $4.7m plus a working capital adjustment

* Consideration will be funded from existing cash reserves and/or capital raising by way of equity issue of around $2mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

