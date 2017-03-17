BRIEF-UCW announces acquisition of 24.6% of Performance Education Group

March 17 (Reuters) - UCW Ltd:

* Acquisition of 24.6% of Performance Education Group Pty Ltd

* Purchase price for deal is $4.7m plus a working capital adjustment

* Consideration will be funded from existing cash reserves and/or capital raising by way of equity issue of around $2mln